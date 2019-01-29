Ashley Marie Jones 2

This is the most current appearance of Ashley Marie Jones- who is wanted by Greer Police officers in connection to a residential burglary that took place early January. 

 Source: Greer Police Department

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greer Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a burglary suspect. 

Ashley Marie Jones, 32, is wanted on a felony charge of burglary second degree in connection to a residential burglary that took place earlier this month. 

Officers say Jones is accused of breaking into a home in the Hampton Ridge subdivision in Greer. They say she took nearly $10,000 in property- including jewelry, vinyl records, hand tools and clothing. 

Ashley Marie Jones 1

This is an older photo of Ashley Marie Jones provided by the Greer Police Department. She is wanted for second degree burglary following a residential break in earlier in January. 

Police say Jones does not have a residence and is known to move between acquaintances' properties or local hotels. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call Detective Prino with the Greer Police Department at (864) 968-7018. 

