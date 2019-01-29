GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greer Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a burglary suspect.
Ashley Marie Jones, 32, is wanted on a felony charge of burglary second degree in connection to a residential burglary that took place earlier this month.
Officers say Jones is accused of breaking into a home in the Hampton Ridge subdivision in Greer. They say she took nearly $10,000 in property- including jewelry, vinyl records, hand tools and clothing.
Police say Jones does not have a residence and is known to move between acquaintances' properties or local hotels.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call Detective Prino with the Greer Police Department at (864) 968-7018.
