GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person died on Thursday night after a motorcyclist crashed into the front side of a minivan near the intersection of East Wade Hampton Boulevard and Ridgewood Drive, according to the Greer Police Department.
Officers said they responded to the crash shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. Initial investigating showed that the motorcyclist was traveling north on East Wade Hampton Boulevard when the minivan tried to cross the same road, according to officers. The motorcyclist struck the front driver's side of the minivan and received fatal injuries as a result, according to officers.
Earlier, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that A 23-year-old was killed during a two-car collision in Greer.
The coroner identified the victim as Danny Eugene Hiers III of Greenville. Hiers was sadly pronounced dead on the scene, said the coroner.
