GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are asking the community to help identify shooting suspects from an incident that happened Wednesday morning.
Greer PD said a large party of people were present when two people were shot at Drummond Village.
The Greer Police Department ask for anyone with information to please message the Facebook page, call Detective Prino at (864) 968-7018 or email bprino@cityof greer.org.
Police did not reveal the conditions of the victims.
More news: Asheville PD asks for help locating missing person
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.