GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greer Police Department says they are searching for any information related to a physical altercation that took place near the Spinx at 1599 Hwy 101 S in Greer on Saturday night.
It is the understanding of officers that the victim was driving a motorcycle when they were cut off by a vehicle pulling out of Spinx. They say that the victim and the other driver exchanged words and then got into a physical fight. The unknown driver left the scene following the altercation.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital, according to officers.
Officers later confirmed that the victim received minor injuries and was released from the hospital on Sunday morning.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Greer Police Department at (864)-848-2151.
