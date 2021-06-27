GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greer Police Department says that one person was transported to the hospital with an unknown injury after an altercation at the Spinx located at 1599 Hwy 101 South in Greer.
Officers say that they responded to reports of a shooting at 11:15 p.m. Officers say that all they know at this point is that there was a physical altercation between two motorists that turned into a physical fight in the road. One of the motorists was injured during the fight and was transported to the hospital, according officers.
Officers say they have not been able to confirm if the injury was a gunshot or if the motorist struck his head on the road.
