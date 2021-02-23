Ambulance (generic)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lt. Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department says officers responded to the scene of a traffic accident where a passenger fell out of a car.

According to the lieutenant, at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to Aaron Tippin Drive after a passenger fell out of a car and was seriously injured. 

The lieutenant says the victim was airlifted to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital to receive treatment.

This is all the information that we have at this time.

