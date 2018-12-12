GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The holidays are upon us, and the convenience of online shopping brings with it a familiar sight: packages left on porches, ready to be wrapped up and gifted to a loved one.
Or in the unfortunate case of some carefully-selected items, they end up stolen by a Grinch.
Greer police need your help tracking down someone they say is a person of interest in such a theft. Officers say a homeowner on Millervale Road had recently ordered some bedding from Pottery Barn, valued at $50. The package arrived on December 10, but something goes awry.
The victim provided police with surveillance footage of the supposed Grinch in action after he says he got an email saying the package was delivered around 5:20 p.m., but arrived home to find it wasn't there. Police took a look at the video, and say this porch pirate is a woman with long, dark hair. She was wearing a tan coat and jeans, and was driving a Mistubishi Endeavor. In the video, police say she gets out of the car, walks up to the front porch, and walks back appearing to hide something underneath her coat. Then, she takes off.
Police were able to pull the plate numbers from the Mitsubishi too, but officers say the plate doesn't match the car; according to them, they belong to a different vehicle.
Greer police have provided photos of the theft, and are hoping you can help them find the Grinch. If you have any leads into this, give them a call.
