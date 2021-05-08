Skilyr Leigh Hicks

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greer Police Department says of Skilyr Leigh Hicks has been located safely. 

According to officers, she left her residence in an unknown vehicle and has ties to the Belton and Pelzer area. 

MORE NEWS: Rutherfordton police searching for man wanted for questioning

 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.