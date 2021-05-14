GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department says a crash has caused part of SC Highway 80 to close until further notice.
According to the police department, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash on SC 80, also known as J. Verne Smith Parkway, near Victor Avenue Ext. Drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Due to the crash, police say all westbound lanes are blocked and the roadway is expected to be closed for an unknown amount of time while the collision is investigated by their traffic team.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area until the roadway is reopened.
