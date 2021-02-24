Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greer say a female employee was "violently assaulted and robbed" at a Check 'n Go on Wade Hampton Boulevard earlier this month.
According to police, the assault and robbery took place on February 11. Police say a male suspect entered the business and threw the woman to the ground, assaulted her and pointed a handgun at her for several minutes while demanding money.
Officers are looking for information leading to the identification of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective on the case directly by clicking here, or by calling 864-414-6608.
Police say a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2,000 is being offered. Any one with information can called Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
