GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greer Police Department said a group of suspects led officers on a chase this morning following multiple robberies in the area.
Officers said they received information about the situation from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office at around 7:25 a.m. Deputies had stated that they were investigating a robbery in their area. Deputies gave them a description of the suspect's vehicle, and officers soon spotted it at a Hot Spot along Hammett Bridge Road in Greer.
Officers saw one of the suspects getting into the back of the vehicle with what looked like a handgun. According to officers, they tried to stop the car, but the suspects fled the scene. Officers chased the vehicle along Highway 14 but lost sight of it as they approached I-85.
Officers later learned that the Hot Spat had been robbed by two men and a woman just before they arrived. Witnesses told officers that each suspect had a handgun. They added that the suspects left with money, cigarettes, and cigars.
Officers notified other law enforcement agencies about the chase, and the suspect's vehicle was located shortly after. No other details regarding the end of the chase were released. We will update this story as we learn more.
