GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer police say they've cuffed two men after a fight erupted at a local restaurant, but they say two more men remain wanted for assault charges.
Greer PD says the fight happened at the Tipsy Taco on E. Wade Hampton Boulevard on Jan. 26, around 10:20 p.m. Officers say they talked to multiple people to figure out what happened, and took a look at video footage from the restaurant. They found that there were several people involved in the fight who weren't present anymore, thus officers couldn't immediately identify the participants.
However, the case didn't end there. The department's Criminal Investigation Division identified and arrested two of the four men involved: 45-year-old Brandon Steven Mason of Duncan and 41-year-old Dennis Chad Thompson of Moore. The other two men remain wanted: 21-year-old Matthew Steven Mason of Duncan and 23-year-old Austin Taylor Osborne of Taylors. Warrants say the four men ganged up on the victim, hitting him in the face and even causing a broken finger. Greer PD confirmed Brandon and Matthew Mason are father and son, respectively.
All four men involved in the incident are charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery by mob resulting in serious bodily injury. Both Brandon Mason and Dennis Thompson are also charged with 3rd-degree assault and battery by mob charges.
Greer PD is still aiming to take Osborne and the younger Mason into custody. Anyone who knows where they are should call Greer PD.
