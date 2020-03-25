GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is urging residents to avoid falling for a scam they say involves the scammer spoofing the departments' phone number.
Greer PD says someone has spoofed their number and is using the name of one of their officers in an effort to con victims out of money. This makes it appear that an officer is making a legitimate phone call from the department.
The department says the scammer tells people that they've had either a failure to appear warrant or a contempt of court warrant issued for their arrest, and that they can pay over the phone to avoid arrest.
However, Greer PD wants to remind residents they will never try to get payment over the phone, and reminds the public to never give personal information, credit card numbers, money, or prepaid card payments to anyone who calls you. you should ask for a callback number and then use a Google or internet search to verify their information.
If you've fallen victim to the scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.
