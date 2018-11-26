Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, Greer Police tell us they were investigating a shoplifting that occurred at Lowe's Home Improvement store near South Buncombe Road.
Police tell us that the South Carolina Highway Patrol was involved in a short pursuit of the suspect's vehicle.
Greer Police tell us that the SCHP was flagged down by a customer who saw the suspect fleeing from the store.
Police say at this time the vehicle has been stopped and two subjects have been detained.
This is a developing story, we'll update with more information as soon as it becomes available.
