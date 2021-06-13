GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greer Police Department says they are searching for 38-year-old Jason Lee Thomas.
Officers say Thomas was last seen by his family three weeks ago. Family members told officers that they received a Facebook message stating someone saw Jason three to four days ago at the Walmart located at 14055 East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officers add that he had a camouflage backpack at the Walmart.
Officers describe Thomas as 6'1" and 145 pounds. He also has a short beard, brown hair and blue eyes, according to officers.
Anyone with information regarding Thomas is asked to contact the Greer Police Department at (864)-848-2151.
