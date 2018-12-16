GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) The Greer Police Department said they responded to a single vehicle collision on Taylors Road Sunday night.
Officers said the collision occurred in the 300 block of Taylors Road.
Lieutenant Fortenberry with the Greer Police said the car struck a power pole causing it to break and downing the power lines.
The roadway was closed due to the lines being down. Officers are asking that drivers find an alternate route while Greer CPW works to replace the pole and clear the roadway.
As of 11 p.m. Lt. Fortenberry was unaware if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.
