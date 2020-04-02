GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greer Police Department has asked the public to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted for assault.
Police said Kevin Ventura is wanted for Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature, 2 counts of Assault & Battery by Mob 3rd Degree, and 1 count of Malicious Injury to Personal Property.
Ventura was involved in two incidents last year, police said.
The first was on Aug. 23. Police said Ventura and his brother, Jeffrey Ventura, were accused of beating a man outside his home.
The second case was on Dec. 15 at a restaurant on Old Woodruff Road. Police said a man suffered a cut to his face and a swollen, black eye in an assault there. Jeffrey was also a co-defendant in this case.
Police said Jeffrey Ventura was arrested on March 11 for 2 counts of Assault & Battery by Mob 3rd Degree and 1 count of Assault and Battery 2nd Degree for those crime.
Police said Kevin Ventura is still on the run. He is believed to be somewhere in the Greenville or Spartanburg area but may have traveled to Asheville for a construction job
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hemric with the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-6608.
MORE NEWS - S.C. Unemployment claims double in the last week; up 3149% since March 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.