GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police on Friday asked for help identifying a suspect they said attempted to cash lottery tickets that were stolen during a convenience store burglary early Thursday morning.
Police said the Xpress Fuel on E. Wade Hampton Blvd. was burglarized after someone used a rock to shatter the glass door just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police said surveillance footage revealed that the suspect removed the entire South Carolina Lottery ticket display case and left the scene in a dark color SUV driving toward Greenville on Wade Hampton Blvd.
Police released photos of a man they said attempted to cash-in several of the stolen lottery tickets since the burglary.
The also released a photo of a vehicle police said they suspect drove to one of the locations.
The Greer Police Department asked anyone with information about the burglary or the attempt to cash the stolen lottery tickets to call 864-877-7906.
