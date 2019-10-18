Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Do you know this woman?
Police in Greer are asking for help identifying her after they say on September 17 she used a credit card to withdraw money out of a bank account.
The owner of that account had reported both her ID and credit card stolen just a few days prior to the incident.
According to police, the unidentified woman was seen making a withdrawal using the ATM. Police say she was driving a Volkswagen with a stolen tag.
If you have information on the woman's identity, you're asked to call 864-877-7906.
