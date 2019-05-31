Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday morning, officers with the Greer Police Department responded to the Hot Spot on Hammett Bridge Road after receiving a call about an unconscious person.
Police say when they arrived at the scene, officers say it appeared the person may have overdosed on a narcotic.
Police say an officer administered Narcan to the subject who was then taken by EMS to the emergency room.
According to the Greer police, the 30-year-old male was conscious and talking with medical personnel prior to being transported.
