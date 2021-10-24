GREER, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greer Police Department and the Greer Commission of Public Works collected more than 90 pounds of pills during its Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
The two groups worked together to keep people in the community safe by taking pills that's past a certain date from community members.
“So the safest thing to do is to avoid putting them into the water at all. The reason that we want them out of the ecosystem is because some pharmaceuticals can cause adverse effects in wild life and aquatic life," Daniel Fahr of Greer Commission of Public Works.
The police say they they collected 95 pounds of pills and saw more than 90 vehicles through the event.
