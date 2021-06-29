GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Greer say a suspect that fled after being approached by officers has been arrested.
The Greer Police Department says that the suspect fled into the woods near Lakeview Steakhouse.
Officers say that the suspect was wanted for an active bench warrant with the department.
According to police, the suspect fled into the jurisdiction of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. FOX Carolina has reached out to the Sheriff's Office for more information.
Greer police confirmed that the suspect was located after being tracked and was taken into custody by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
