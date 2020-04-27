GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, the Greer Police Department said they were experiencing some issues with their non-emergency phone number.
They're working with AT&T to quickly resolve the issue that's affecting the number (864) 848-2151. This outage does not affect the agency's 911 system.
For the time being, anyone who needs to contact the Greer Police Department for a non-emergency is asked to use (864) 848-2152.
