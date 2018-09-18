GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police are investigating after two people were found dead in a burning apartment Tuesday morning.
Greer police said firefighters were called to Poplar Place Apartments just before 11:30 a.m.
When firefighters entered the unit to put out the fire, they found two bodies inside.
Police said the initial caller heard a loud boom and then saw smoke coming from a dryer vent.
Officers said the fire and the deaths appear suspicious in nature.
The coroner has not yet released the victims’ names.
SLED's arson unit was also called out to investigate.
The fire was contained to one, second-floor apartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.