Hazel Duckson

Hazel Duckson (Greer Police Department / November 18, 2021)

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Greer say they have located a missing woman.

Hazel Austin Duckson, 77, was last seen on Thursday on Kirby St. at around 5:30 p.m., according to officers. 

Police announced that she was found on Thursday night. 

