GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Greer say they have located a missing woman.
Hazel Austin Duckson, 77, was last seen on Thursday on Kirby St. at around 5:30 p.m., according to officers.
Police announced that she was found on Thursday night.
MORE NEWS: Limestone baseball player passes away, school says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.