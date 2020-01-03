Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greer are asking for the public's help in solving an armed robbery.
According to police, on New Years Day the victim was walking down King Street in Greer when they were robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified male subjects.
Police say the men were driving an older model, black Chevy Impala with a cracked windshield and a 45 day plate.
Police say the first suspect was described as a tall male, wearing a mask, slender, with big feet. The second suspect, also male was wearing a mask had a stocky build, hazel eyes and was smaller in stature.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call Greer police at 864-877-7906.
