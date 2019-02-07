Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greer Police Department are on scene of a death investigation off Bent Creek Drive.
Right now details are limited, but a spokesperson for the police department says the investigation is happening in the Bent Creek subdivision.
Officers say there is one person dead on scene and they are just beginning their investigation.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update with more information when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.