GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said Tuesday the issues with one of their non-emergency telephone numbers has been resolved.
The agency said they had been working with AT&T to get the second line working again.
911 service was not impacted.
Police said anyone needing to contact the Greer Police Department for a non-emergency issue can now call either (864) 848-2152 or (864) 848-2151.
