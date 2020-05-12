GENERIC - cell phone text message app smartphone

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said Tuesday the issues with one of their non-emergency telephone numbers has been resolved. 

The agency said they had been working with AT&T to get the second line working again.

911 service was not impacted.

Police said anyone needing to contact the Greer Police Department for a non-emergency issue can now call either (864) 848-2152 or (864) 848-2151.

