GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greer Police Department says they've made an arrest connected to two attempted robberies that occurred on September 12.
According to police, they were first called to the McDonalds on Hammett Bridge Road after employees say an unknown subject came to the drive-thru window and handed the cashier a note demanding money.
The note also said he had a shotgun on him.
Police say the cashier immediately alerted a manager, and the man drove off.
Later the same evening, officers say they were dispatched to the Bank of America on West Poinsett Street in response to another attempted robbery at an one of the bank's ATMs.
Police say they met with a victim who told them they were attempting to use the ATM when they were approached by a male subject who exclaimed, "Hey, buddy, I'm going to need all of your money."
The victim said they immediately drove away and alerted authorities.
Through an investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect in both incidents as Joe David Brannon and obtained warrants for his arrest on Monday, September 16.
Brannon was arrested the following day without incident and is currently being held at the Greer Police Department's detention facility.
Police said Brannon commented on one of their Facebook posts regarding the incident at McDonald's, helping them to identify him as the subject caught on surveillance footage from both attempted crimes.
After being interviewed by Greer detectives, Brannon confessed to both attempted crimes.
MORE NEWS:
Judge: Wanted Anderson man denied bond after detectives report as a "danger to society"
Coroner called to tractor trailer involved accident on I-85 southbound in Spartanburg, roadway blocked
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.