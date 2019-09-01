GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greer Police Department says two, 13-year-old girls who went missing Saturday night were located in North Carolina Sunday afternoon.
The girls were last seen at a residence in the RichGlen Subdivision in Greer around 10 p.m.
Police said the girls left the home in a relative’s white 2006 Toyota Avalon with SC Purple Heart license plate PH6481.
Police say Abigail Cantrell and Victoria Bess Boyter were located in McDowell County, NC and are safe.
Abigail is 5’04”, 160 pounds, has red hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a Blue Simply Southern T-Shirt.
Victoria is five-feet-tall, 100 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a Tie Dye T-Shirt and Blue Jeans.
Police believed the teens could be headed to to Hendersonville, NC or Ohio to visit other relatives.
MORE NEWS - SC Governor McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.