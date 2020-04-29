GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, the Greer Police Department said the issues they were experiencing with their non-emergency phone number have since been resolved.
They worked closely with AT&T to quickly resolve the issue that's affecting the number (864) 848-2151. This outage did not affect the agency's 911 system.
On Wednesday, April 29, the department said the issue had been resolved.
