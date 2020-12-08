GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greer police say they are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at a Sub Station II in Greer, according to a tweet from the department's twitter page.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: The Greer Police Dept is seeking assistance in the identification of this subject. If you have any information please message this page, call 864-848-2151 or email tellis@cityofgreer.org. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/1azuSAA2I4— Greer, SC Police - "Policing is a Partnership" (@GreerPolice) December 9, 2020
The incident occurred at around 7:00 pm Tuesday night when the suspect entered the restaurant on W Wade Hampton Blvd. and threatened to kill the cashier before fleeing the scene with cash in the cash drawer, according to police.
The suspect is described as a male measuring between six-feet and six-feet, five inches in height, wearing a green hoodie with an American flag mask with black and white shoes and red gloves.
Greer police say that they are looking into the suspect's possible connection with two robberies at convenience stores in Spartanburg that happened shortly after the Sub Station incident.
According to Wellford Police, the suspect that was recorded on security footage at the Old Spartanburg Highway Lil Cricket Robbery was wearing an outfit that fit the description of the suspect in the Sub Station robbery.
Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Greer police at 864-848-2151.
MORE NEWS:Deputies: Two convenience stores robbed in Spartanburg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.