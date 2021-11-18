GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Greer say they are searching for a missing woman with multiple health conditions that may be in danger.
Hazel Austin Ducknson, 77, was last seen on Thursday on Kirby St. at around 5:30 p.m., according to officers.
Duckson suffers from dementia, high blood pressure and diabetes, according to a release from the police department.
GPD says that Duckson left the area in a 4-door gold 2000 Toyota Camry with a South Carolina license plate that reads 910-9KU. The car has a sun roof with a backseat full of personal items, according to police.
Duckson is described by police as measuring at about four feet, eleven inches in height and weighing around 125 pounds with gray and black braided hair.
Duckson also has brown eyes and wears glasses, according to GPD.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.
