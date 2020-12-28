GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greer police say they are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Sub Station II on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer.
According to police, the suspect brandished a firearm and left the restaurant with an unknown amount of money.
Police say that officers arrived minutes after the robbery call came in and used K9 tracking to begin searching for the suspect. At around 7:48 pm police say they were notfied by a Waffle House on Main St. about being robbed by a subject who matched the same description as the Sub Station II suspect.
No one was hurt, according to police.
The suspect is described as a male wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and a blue bandanna, according to Greer police.
Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Greer PD at (864) 848-2151.
