Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, officers with the Greer Police Department were called to the Ulta on West Wade Hampton Boulevard after employees reported a theft.
According to officers, the suspect stole $1,604 worth of fragrances and fled the scene in a black Toyota Camry.
Officer say the suspect had a paper covering the license plate.
Officers are asking the public if you have any information on the subject to please call 864-877-7906 or email tellis@cityofgreer.org
