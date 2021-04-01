GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greer police need your help to find a man they say is using a stolen identity to make purchases in the area.
We are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying this individual. The pictured subject used a stolen identity to make purchases at Target & Kay Jewelers in Greer. Info can be sent to Det. Bash at jbash@cityofgreer.org or 864-848-5351. #policingisapartnership #greerpd pic.twitter.com/1C6LPuNxA1— Greer, SC Police - "Policing is a Partnership" (@GreerPolice) April 1, 2021
According to Greer PD's official twitter page, the suspect has been using the stolen identity to make various purchases at Target and Kay Jewelers.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Bash at jbash@cityofgreer.org or 864-848-5351.
