(Greer Police Department / April 1, 2021) 

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greer police need your help to find a man they say is using a stolen identity to make purchases in the area. 

According to Greer PD's official twitter page, the suspect has been using the stolen identity to make various purchases at Target and Kay Jewelers. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Bash at jbash@cityofgreer.org or 864-848-5351. 

