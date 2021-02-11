GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greer police say that they are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery at a Check-N-Go location along Wade Hampton Blvd. on Thursday.
According to police, the suspect entered the store and pulled out a firearm before fleeing the scene on foot. The suspect is also being pursued by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect is described by police as a male wearing a black Northface jacket with black track pants that are tight at the ankles. The suspect was also seen wearing a blue facemask and a distinctive pair of shoes, according to Greer PD.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.
