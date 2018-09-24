GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is gearing up for its annual Cops for Tots Golf Tournament.
The police department said the tournament will benefit the Cops for Tots Fund, a community program established by the Greer Police Department to purchase Christmas gifts for more than 300 under-privileged children each year.
The golf tournament will be on October 9 at the Greer Country Club, located at 2299 Gap Creek Road.
Golfers can register a team of four for $400.
Police are also seeking business and corporate sponsors. A sponsorship with naming rights is $500. Businesses can also donate $100 to be included on signage, social media, the Greer PD website, and the Greer Cops for Tots website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.