Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greer say they have arrested a man following a chase that involved the suspect trying to ram a police officer with his vehicle.
According to police, they attempted to stop the suspect, later identified as Lucas Collier Adkins, for a vehicle violation.
Officers say Adkins initially pulled over before speeding off, leading them on a chase to a gas station. Officers blocked the suspect off at a gas station and exited their car, telling Adkins to shut off his vehicle. Instead, officers say Adkins accelerated towards the officer who was forced to dive out of the way of the vehicle. Police say Adkins then hit the officer's patrol car before fleeing again.
A shot time later, police say Adkins crashed his car at the GNC Smoothie Drive Thru where he and his passenger were removed from the car a gunpoint.
Police say the passenger in the vehicle kept his hands up during the entire pursuit and was released from the scene.
Adkins was arrested on scene for failure to stop for blue lights at attempted murder of a police officer.
He was later charged with the following:
- Defective equipment (initial traffic stop offense)
- Damage to city property
- Simple possession of marijuana
- Driving under suspension first offense
- Failure to stop for blue lights
- Attempted murder
- Hit and run
(1) comment
Stupid looking people sometimes do stupid things.
