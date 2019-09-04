GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Greer police said traffic is backed up on Brushy Creek Road at Suber Road after a vehicle hit a utility pole and police are urging drivers to find an alternate route home Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3 p.m.
A vehicle ran off the road and crashed into the pole, which caused power lines to fall on Brushy Creek Road.
Police said traffic lights are also out at the intersection of West Wade Hampton Blvd. and West Poinsett Street.
Police said they would post updates on their social media channels when the roadways reopen.
MORE NEWS - 'We need help': Rescuers in Bahamas face a blasted landscape
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.