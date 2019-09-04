Greer accident scene

Scene of the crash (Source: Greer PD)

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Greer police said traffic is backed up on Brushy Creek Road at Suber Road after a vehicle hit a utility pole and police are urging drivers to find an alternate route home Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. 

A vehicle ran off the road and crashed into the pole, which caused power lines to fall on Brushy Creek Road.

Police said traffic lights are also out at the intersection of West Wade Hampton Blvd. and West Poinsett Street.

Police said they would post updates on their social media channels when the roadways reopen.

