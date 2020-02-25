Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greer Police Department are asking for help locating a woman wanted for accessory before the fact to a felony, kidnapping, and conspiracy.
Police say Patty Ann McAbee was involved in an incident where a victim was stabbed on December 31, 2019.
According to arrest warrants, McAbee texted the victim claiming to need help, but instead drove him to where the other assailants were "lying in wait to violently assault him."
Police say she texted her co-defendants the location of where the victim was seated in the car prior to their arriving.
Upon arrival, the victim was stabbed and beaten by the three assailants police said.
Officers say she is still believed to be in the Greenville, Spartanburg area.
If anyone has any information that would help the Greer Police Department locate Patty Ann McAbee, they are asked to contact Detective Prino with the Greer Police Department at (864) 968-7018.
