GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – If you drive through downtown Greer on Tuesday, you may notice the iconic Greer Station rail depot clock is absent.
The city said the clock was taken down for repair and refurbishment.
Officials said the clock refurbishment is all part of the CenterG transformation project: a $10.8 million streetscape project to transform the look of downtown Greer that began in January 2019.
MORE NEWS - Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 cancer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.