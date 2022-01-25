A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
Greer utility company drops recycled Christmas trees into Lake Robinson
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer Commission of Public Works is dropping recycled, live Christmas trees donated by the community into Lake Robinson this week.
It's a process that, not only, reduces waste but is beneficial to the lake's ecosystem.
Alison Rauch with Greer's CPW says they received around 40 trees.
"Every two years, Greer CPW accepts live, Christmas trees to put as fish attractors in Lake Robinson," Rauch said.
There are many reasons why. For one, it keeps the old trees out of landfills. The lake received so many donations they had to stop people from adding more trees to the pile.
Steve Graham often fishes on Lake Robinson.
"We come out here sometimes, kill it. We come out here sometimes, never get a bite," Graham said.
Soon, Graham won't have to wonder where to get a good catch. Greer CPW will drop the trees below buoys to let anglers know where to go.
"Fish, they love structure. And so, this lake was made as a watershed in the 80s," Rauch said, "And it serves as Greer's drinking water resource. So, we try to add that structure."
Here's how it works: The lake wardens load the trees onto boats. The trees are attached to weighted, concrete blocks so they'll sink. The blocks come to use later, according to Greg Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
"One, it holds the trees down," Lucas said, "The trees will decompose in two to three years, but even after the tree decomposes, you've got that concrete block down there which also creates habitat."
Graham says he looks forward to when the trees are in the lake.
"It bundles all the fish up in the same place," Graham said, "It means you don't have to be all up and down the banks because the fish are going to be out there where the food supply is. That is really nice that you know where they are."
Lucas says there is a reason fish will be attracted to the trees.
"The algae start collecting on the branches as the trees decompose. That attracts insects, which also attracts little fish, then, of course, attracts big fish," Lucas said.
Lucas says this is happening at lakes all over the state.
The lake is currently not accepting any more trees. This event is bi-annual.
