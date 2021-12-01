Greer fire

GREER, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A Greer woman lost everything after a fire that was caused by her new stove. 

Mary Gomez, 75, lost everything in the fire including: clothing, furniture, hearing aids, wallet/ cards.  

Donations are being collected to help Gomez get back on her feet.

 They can be made at the following:

  • BB&T and deposited directly into the account of Mary Gomez.
  • Clothing and other items can be donated at 308 Hubert Street, Greer, South Carolina. 

