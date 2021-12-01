GREER, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A Greer woman lost everything after a fire that was caused by her new stove.
Mary Gomez, 75, lost everything in the fire including: clothing, furniture, hearing aids, wallet/ cards.
Donations are being collected to help Gomez get back on her feet.
They can be made at the following:
- BB&T and deposited directly into the account of Mary Gomez.
- Clothing and other items can be donated at 308 Hubert Street, Greer, South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.