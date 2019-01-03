Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greer woman is concerned about her neighborhood's safety after she said someone intentionally shot her cat on New Year's Day. The 9 month old rescue cat is named Socks. He is expected to be okay, but had to have extensive surgery.
Socks had multiple organs removed after his owner, Kate Blackmon, said he was shot.
"I feel terrified. I think it was, without a doubt in my mind, it was an intentional act. Somebody took a shot at my cat on purpose," said Blackmon.
Blackmon lives on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Greer Public Library. She explained her family was getting ready to leave their house for brunch on New Year's Day when Socks walked into the house and collapsed.
"I said he's been shot. He's got a wound both sides and then we realized how serious it was so we grabbed towels and wrapped him up and put compression on it and then jumped in the car and I was literally just trying to figure out where the nearest emergency vet was," recalled Blackmon.
The family had to decide to either have him put to sleep or pay thousands of dollars to save his life. As of Thursday, Socks was showing signs of improvement and is expected to fully recover. Blackmon hopes to pick him up from the hospital within the next two days.
"There was a guardian angel on his shoulder because five minutes later we would have been gone. We wouldn't have been here and he would have come in and he wouldn't have made it," explained Blackmon.
Blackmon reported the shooting to the Greer Police Department. A spokesperson from the department confirms an officer did respond to the call, but a report was not filed.
