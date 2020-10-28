GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate veteran is being thanked for his service to the country with a special quilt.
94-year-old Eugene Barbare was awarded a Quilt of Valor on Wednesday as an acknowledgement of his service in the U.S. Army. Barbare served in World War II, and during his service was awarded two Purple Hearts and one Bronze Star.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation aims to grant service members and veterans their own quilts to comfort them. Started in 2003, founder Catherine Roberts says she saw the need in a dream, seeing a soldier hunched over in despair, prompting her to found and set out on this mission of her own. Roberts' own son served in Iraq as well, cementing the need for her.
Barbare's quilt features a red, white, and blue pattern. He accepted the quilt and a certificate of appreciation.
