GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that, after much deliberation concerning the safety of the community, this year's Greer Family Fest will be canceled.
The event was scheduled to take place August 14 and 15.
This is the first time in its 36-year history that the fest has been canceled. Guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, local, state and national governments helped solidify the chamber's decision.
"The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the many sponsors, vendors and volunteers that continue to make this event possible each year, including long-term sponsor Pelham Medical Center," they said in a press release. "We appreciate their continued sponsorship and look forward to their partnership next year."
The 36th Annual Pelham Medical Center Greer Family Fest has been rescheduled for April 30 and May 1, 2021.
The spring festival will include live music on the POM Self Storage Main Stage, Mitsubishi Anne Helton Creation Station, KidsZone, Greer CPW Restaurant Row, Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Twilight Fun Run and 5K. Over 150 vendors will be there, as well.
The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce says they're going to take the time to plan a safe gathering next spring.
The Annual Pelham Medical Center Greer Family Fest has been a staple for the community of Greer for more than 35 years. Each year more than 200 volunteers pull together to welcome nearly 20,000 visitors to Downtown Greer for this weekend event. It is our priority to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community, volunteers, partners, and staff based on the COVID-19 public health threat and our ability to ensure that this event does not contribute to the spread of the pandemic. Our staff and volunteers will take this opportunity to start planning for the 2021 Greer Family Fest and we wish you and yours a safe and healthy summer.
-David Merhib, President / CEO, Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce
