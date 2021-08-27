GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools officials announce that that tonight football game is canceled.
Director of Media Relations Tim Waller says that a Blue Ridge player tested positive for COVID-19 and several other members of the teamed had to quarantine. He adds that contract tracing has been conducted.
