SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man who initiated the deadly chased that led to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery says he won't plead guilty to a federal hate crime charge. A defense attorney for Greg McMichael announced the decision in a legal filing late Thursday in U.S. District Court, saying McMichael has elected to stand trial for a second time in Arbery’s 2020 killing. McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, had planned to enter guilty pleas in court on Monday when a judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with stiff objections by Arbery’s parents. The McMichaels and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of Arbery's murder in November. They still face federal charges. Travis McMichael was to decide by Friday whether to move forward with a guilty plea.
Copyright 2022 Associated Press.
