Ahmaud Arbery-Hate Crimes

FILE - Defendant Gregory McMichael looks on during his trial along with and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, on Nov. 19, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael won’t plead guilty to a federal hate crime in the 2020 killing of the unarmed Black man, according to a legal filing late Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. McMichael reversed his plan to plead guilty in the federal case days after a U.S. District Court judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with passionate objections by Arbery’s parents. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

 OCTAVIO JONES

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man who initiated the deadly chased that led to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery says he won't plead guilty to a federal hate crime charge. A defense attorney for Greg McMichael announced the decision in a legal filing late Thursday in U.S. District Court, saying McMichael has elected to stand trial for a second time in Arbery’s 2020 killing. McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, had planned to enter guilty pleas in court on Monday when a judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with stiff objections by Arbery’s parents. The McMichaels and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of Arbery's murder in November. They still face federal charges. Travis McMichael was to decide by Friday whether to move forward with a guilty plea.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.