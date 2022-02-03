FILE - Defendant Gregory McMichael looks on during his trial along with and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, on Nov. 19, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael won’t plead guilty to a federal hate crime in the 2020 killing of the unarmed Black man, according to a legal filing late Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. McMichael reversed his plan to plead guilty in the federal case days after a U.S. District Court judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with passionate objections by Arbery’s parents. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)