MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two years and counting, and one Upstate mother is still looking for answers in her daughter’s homicide death.
Alyx Liddy was found in the Hyde Apartments back in February 2020.
“Faith is probably what keeps me going,” Andrea Johnson said about her daughter.
These two years haven’t been the easiest for Johnson. During that time, one of her daughters’ overdosed on ALYX’S birthday, another died by suicide on Alyx’s death anniversary.
“I mean, I wanted to just never get out of bed again,” Johnson said. “That’s not fair to them, and they wouldn’t want that for me.”
Mauldin police are handling the investigation.
FOX Carolina asked when was the last time
She heard from them about the case.
“I’m not really receiving any contact with Mauldin PD at this point,” Johnson said.
